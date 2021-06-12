Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Wales vs Switzerland: Bale named Wales skipper for Group A opener against Switzerland

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Euro 2020 Group A match between Wales and Switzerland from the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu.

WHAT THEY SAID

Gareth Bale: “We’ve had little chats but at the same time, they don’t need too much help. They’ve proven that over the qualifying campaign and we have full belief in what they can do as well. We have a good mix of youth and experience so we’re excited to get the tournament under way.”

Wales' Dylan Levitt: “Growing up watching that team, watching the games in the school hall. Every game, if I wasn’t in school, I’d be watching it with my mates and my family. I don’t get bored with (hearing about) it really. I just want to remake it. Watching those games gave me more hunger to be in the next tournament.”

Here are the teams:

Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell; Gareth Bale (captain), Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Kevin Mbabu, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (captain), Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Baku is nearly 4200 kilometres from Wales on the shores of the Caspian Sea and the Swiss would certainly like to start with a win over Wales ahead of what may be other tougher Group A games.



Read the preview here: Wales travels far to take on Switzerland in Baku

Squad: Wales: Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)

Defenders: Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), James Lawrence (St Pauli), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Cabango (Swansea City)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Jonny Williams (Cardiff City), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Daniel James (Manchester United), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Matt Smith (Manchester City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United)

Switzerland: Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier/FRA), Yann Sommer (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Loris Benito (Bordeaux/FRA), Eray Coemert (Basel), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Jordan Lotomba (Nice/FRA), Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg/GER), Becir Omeragic (FC Zurich), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino/ITA), Fabian Schaer (Newcastle/ENG), Silvan Widmer (Basel)

Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys Berne), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05/GER), Remo Freuler (Atalanta/ITA), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Admir Mehmedi (Wolfsburg/GER), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg/GER)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool/ENG), Haris Seferovic (Benfica/POR), Steven Zuber (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER)