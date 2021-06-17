Christian Eriksen to have cardiac procedure

Denmark star Christian Eriksen is set to have an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) installed after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the European Championships match against Finland last week.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday's game in Copenhagen, which caused the suspension of the match in the first half.

An ICD is a small electronic device connected to the heart. It is used to continuously monitor and help regulate potentially fast and life-threatening electrical problems with the heart.

READ | Belgium will kick ball out of play to pay tribute to Eriksen

The Danish FA released a statement on his condition. "National team doctor Morten Boesen has been in contact with the cardiac specialist at Rigshospitalet and Christian Eriksen and this is the latest status.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time"

Eriksen's former Ajax teammate Daley Blind has also been fitted with an ICD after being diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation in 2019.