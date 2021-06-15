'I feel okay,' says Christian Eriksen in message to fans

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen issued a message and a photograph of himself from hospital on Tuesday.

"Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay," Eriksen said in an Instagram post.





"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark," he added.