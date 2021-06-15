Home Euro News 'I feel okay,' says Christian Eriksen in message to fans The Denmark midfielder released a message and a photograph of himself from hospital on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 15 June, 2021 12:39 IST Denmark players surround around Christian Eriksen, who collapsed in the match against Finland on Saturday. Team Sportstar 15 June, 2021 12:39 IST Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen issued a message and a photograph of himself from hospital on Tuesday. "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay," Eriksen said in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) "Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark," he added. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :