EURO 2020: Early Sterling goal gives England top spot in Group D

A solitary goal from Raheem Sterling was enough as England defeated Czech Republic 1-0 and topped Group D of EURO 2020 in London on Tuesday.

Reuters 23 June, 2021 02:44 IST

The 12th-minute headed goal from Raheem Sterling against Czech Republic meant that England will return to Wembley Stadium in the round of 16 next week. - Getty Images

Raheem Sterling scored early as England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday to take top spot in Group D at the European Championships.

MATCH BLOG | EURO 2020 highlights: England beats Czech Republic 1-0

The 12th-minute headed goal also means a return to Wembley in the last-16 next week when England will take on the runner-up in Group F, to be decided on Wednesday.

Unbeaten England finished with seven points, comfortably ahead of Croatia, which was second with four after beating Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow.

A tired-looking Czech Republic finished third in the group, but still advances with its four-point haul.