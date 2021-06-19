Euro 2020 format causes qualification confusion for England

England’s draw with Scotland showed just how confusing the European Championship format can be for the team and even the organizers.

UEFA’s official website stated ahead of Friday's game that a draw would secure England a spot in the round of 16 with a game to spare.

Once England had underwhelmingly clinched that point after being held to a 0-0 draw by Scotland, qualification seemed likely but not guaranteed.

England coach Gareth Southgate certainly wasn’t celebrating advancing, and his team analysts were left crunching the data.

By Saturday morning, UEFA had determined that England had yet to be sure of at least going through among the four best third-place team from the six groups.

READ | Euro 2020: Fear factor has returned for England, says McClaren

As it stands, England is in second place in Group D behind the Czech Republic on goal difference. The two team will play each other on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium.

Scotland and Croatia have one point each and will meet in Glasgow at the same time.

Four points was enough for third-place team to advance at Euro 2016 when the tournament first expanded from 16 to 24 team.

Even three points was enough for Northern Ireland and eventual champion Portugal to move into the knockout phase, but not enough for Albania and Turkey.

Team level on points are separated first by its head-to-head record and then by goal difference, followed by goals scored.

ALSO READ | EURO 2020: Austria has no plans for a tactical draw against Ukraine

Team can end up hanging around waiting to discover if it make it. Albania had to wait three days in 2016 before finally being eliminated.

The English is less likely to experience that fate and a victory over the Czech Republic will ensure first place in the group, with no calculations or tiebreakers needed. 0

Then the last-16 match at Wembley would be against the second-place team in Group F, which could be France, Germany or Portugal.

So finishing second could be more appealing for England, since the opponent would be the Group E runner-up, which is currently Slovakia. But the game would be in Copenhagen rather than on home soil in England.

If the third-place team in Group D advances, the opposition would be a group winner.