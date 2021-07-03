EURO 2020: Spain beats Switzerland on penalties to reach semis

Spain opened the scoring in the 8th minute from a Koke corner from the right. The ball sailed utside the box towards Alba, who took a first-time shot on target. A heavy deflection off Denis Zakaria wrong-footed goalkeeper Yann Sommer who had no chance of making a save.

The Swiss, however, never let the game get away from itself and their tenacity bore fruit in the 68th minute as they got the much-needed equaliser through captain Xherdan Shaqiri, in what was a brilliant team-move.

MATCH BLOG | EURO 2020 highlights: Spain defeats Switzerland after penalty shootout

The game stirred up in the 77th minute after Remo Freuler, who assisted Shaqiri for Switzerland's equaliser, saw a red card for his reckless challenge on Gerard Moreno.

After 90 minutes could not separate the team, the game went to extra-time, which couldn't filter out a winner as well.

In the penalty-shootout, both keepers had their fair share of saves, but Spain edged out the win (3-1) after Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning penalty to qualify for the semifinals at Wembley.