England fans boo players taking knee against Croatia: EURO 2020

Some England fans booed the team again on Sunday for taking a knee before kicking off the team's European Championship opener against Croatia at Wembley.

The scattered disapproval around the stadium for the anti-racism gesture was quickly drowned out by other fans applauding the England team, which included four Black players.

A similar scenario played out in England's pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at the Riverside stadium in Middlesbrough last week.

England coach Gareth Southgate said Saturday the booing was a “very strange response” and the players will continue taking a knee at Euro 2020.

“We feel more than ever determined to take the knee through this tournament,” Southgate said. “We accept that there might be an adverse reaction and we are just going to ignore that and move forward.”

England will play each of its three group-stage games at Wembley Stadium in London where fans have not been able to watch the national team since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.