EURO 2020: England's Alexander-Arnold ruled out with thigh injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the upcoming European Championship after the Liverpool right back withdrew from the England squad with a thigh injury, the national team announced on Thursday.

He sustained the injury during the closing stages of England's 1-0 friendly win over Austria on Wednesday and British media reported he faces a recovery period of four to six weeks.

"A scan on Thursday confirmed the 22-year-old will be unable to play in the forthcoming tournament so he's withdrawn from the England squad to return to his club for rehabilitation," England said in a statement.

England manager Gareth Southgate "will not confirm a replacement until after Sunday's return to the Riverside Stadium for the warm-up fixture against Romania".

Alexander-Arnold was dropped from the England squad in March before the Euro qualifiers after Southgate said he had suffered a dip in form, but he was reinstated after helping Liverpool to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was included in England's final Euro squad with fellow right backs Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James. Southgate is likely to call up an additional player from one of Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey and Ben White, who were all cut from England's squad on Tuesday.

Southgate's team opens its Group D campaign on June 13 against Croatia at Wembley Stadium before playing Scotland and the Czech Republic at the same venue. There’s also a potential round of 16 match at Wembley for England, while the semifinals and final will all be played there.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice,

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, ﻿﻿Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, ﻿Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, ﻿Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish