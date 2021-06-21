Hummels, Muller and Gundogan skip Germany training with injuries

Four German players were nursing injuries from their 4-2 victory over Portugal at the weekend in Euro 2020 and skipped training on Monday, the team said.

Defenders Mats Hummels and Marcel Halstenberg, who came on as a substitute, as well as midfielders Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Muller, were all missing from training at their Herzogenaurach base north of Munich.

The team statement did not mention the four's prospects for making Wednesday's final group game against Hungary.

It said Hummels and Muller were nursing different knee injuries, with the latter sustaining a capsule injury in his right knee during Saturday's Group F win over Portugal.

Gundogan and Halstenberg had suffered muscle injuries. Germany has three points, as many as Portugal and one behind group leader France.

The team will advance with a victory over Hungary but could also qualify with a draw if France does not lose its game against the Portuguese. The Hungarians, in last place with one point, need to win to have any chance of progressing to the round of 16 stage.