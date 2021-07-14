Euro 2020: Maguire's father hurt, UEFA to investigate fan violence

England defender Harry Maguire said that his father sustained rib injuries and struggled to breathe after being trampled by fans during crowd disturbances at Wembley Stadium before the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Supporters clashed with each other and officials, breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area of Wembley before the start of Sunday's game, which Italy won in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

British police said 19 of its officers were injured while 86 people, including 53 at the venue, were arrested.

UEFA on Tuesday asked an investigator to study violence by England fans at the game. The English Football Association (FA) has been separately charged with multiple offenses by fans before and during their team's loss.

"I think he was involved in a stampede and suffered a couple of injuries to his ribs. I spoke to him, he said he was scared," Maguire told The Sun.

"I don't want anyone to experience that going to watch football, especially a major final."

"I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most. He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he's not one to make a big fuss — he got on with it", he added.

UEFA's charges against England's FA also relate to booing Italy's national anthem, a fan who stopped play by running on the pitch, throwing objects, and lighting fireworks.

While those offenses typically result in fines, more serious punishment such as full or partial stadium closures can follow the kind of violence seen on Sunday.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: England fans react during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images) - Getty Images

The official attendance was around 67,000 of the stadium's 90,000 capacity, with many seats intended to be left empty to distance fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there was extremely high demand for tickets for England's first major tournament final in 55 years.

Fans could be seen standing in the stadium bowl unable to access their seats before the game and stadium officials confirmed "a small group of people got into the stadium" without tickets.

UEFA gave no timetable for the disciplinary cases.

The FA said on Monday it would conduct a full review into the security breach and condemned the behaviour of fans who forced their way into the stadium. It was fined 30,000 euros (USD 35,000) for fan incidents after the team's semifinal at Wembley last week, including booing Denmark's anthem.