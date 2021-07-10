EURO 2020 Final, Italy vs England live streaming, match broadcast details: When and where to watch ENG vs ITA

England will take on Italy in the EURO 2020 final on Monday, July 12 (IST).

This is already England's best showing at the European Championships, having been assured of at least a second-place finish. Its previous finest performance had come in 1996 when it hosted the continental showpiece and lost the semifinal against Germany.

Italy, meanwhile, had finished as the tournament champion in 1968, beating Yugoslavia 2-0 in a second tie after the first match ended in a 1-1 draw.

At what time will the EURO 2020 final match Italy vs England start?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (GMT+5.5) on July 12.

Where will the EURO 2020 final match Italy vs England take place?

The match will take place at at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to watch the EURO 2020 final match Italy vs England?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will telecast UEFA EURO 2020 FINAL in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Fans can watch the action unfold LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4 channels.

The matches are also available for live streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.