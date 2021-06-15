Euro 2020 Euro 2020 WATCH: Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at Euro press conference Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo removed two cola bottles kept in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead. Reuters 15 June, 2021 15:16 IST Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo at a training session on Monday. - AP Reuters 15 June, 2021 15:16 IST Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at Monday's Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead.The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday's Group F opener against Hungary. He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: 'Agua!'Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, could not immediately be reached by Reuters for a comment. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :