WATCH: Will Dortmund's Sancho and Bellingham start a EURO 2020 game for England?

As England gears up to take on Germany in the EURO 2020 round of 16 on Tuesday, the non-selection of Jadon Sancho in the England playing XI throughout the tournament has drawn criticism from several pundits and fans.

Sancho has played only seven minutes in the ongoing European Championships, all against the Czech Republic, while he was on the bench during the Scotland game and wasn't even part of the squad for the Croatia encounter.

On the other hand, Sancho's Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham has played 33 minutes in the competition. England manager Gareth Southgate doesn't seem to have the Dortmund duo in his plans and it would be a surprise if they're handed a start.