EURO 2020: Tierney misses Scotland opener, will be fit for England game

Scotland was dealt a massive blow ahead of its first major tournament match for 23 years with Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney ruled out of Monday's Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic.

Tierney has a niggle according to manager Steve Clarke but should be available for the England game on Friday. Tierney has been one of the most consistent performers during Scotland's improvement under Clarke over the past two years, deputising at centre-back to allow captain Andy Robertson to play in his natural role as a left-back.

Elsewhere, Clarke has kept faith with several key players from playoff wins over Israel and Serbia to finally make it back to a major tournament.

Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Christie are preferred to Chelsea's Billy Gilmour and Southampton striker Che Adams.

The Czechs are without suspended defender Ondrej Kudela after his 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League last 16 clash with Slavia Prague.

West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek start, while Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick leads the line upfront.