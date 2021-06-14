Euro 2020 Euro 2020 LIVE score, updates: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Kick off at Hampden Park Euro 2021: Follow Sportstar’s live updates as Scotland takes on Czech Republic in its first Group D match at the Hampden Park in Glasgow. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 14 June, 2021 18:35 IST Players of Scotland warm up prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Scotland v Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, 2021 in Glasgow. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 14 June, 2021 18:35 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the EURO 2020 Group D encounter between Scotland and Czech Republic at the Hampden Park in Glasgow. TEAM NEWSSCOTLAND XI: David Marshall, Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Andy Robertson, Ryan Christie, Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Lyndon DykesCZECH REPUBLIC XI: Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek, Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto,Patrik SchickFULL SQUADSSCOTLANDGoalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin; Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney; Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull; Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin NisbetCZECH REPUBLICGoalkeepers: Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas Vaclik; Defenders: Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima; Midfielders: Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek; Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej VydraWatch UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from June 12.