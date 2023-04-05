Europe League: No away fans in Rotterdam, Rome for Feyenoord vs AS Roma quarterfinals

There will be no away fans at both legs of the Europa League quarterfinal between Feyenoord and AS Roma, after a decision by UEFA followed the Italian authorities’ ban on Dutch supporters, the Eredivisie side said on Tuesday.

Some Feyenoord supporters vandalised Rome’s historic Barcaccia Fountain when the two clubs faced each other in the competition back in 2015.

Local authorities, therefore, decided to ban all those registered as residents of the Netherlands from attending the match at the Stadio Olimpico, Italian media reported on Monday.

The sides meet in Rotterdam on April 13 and in Rome a week later, and both clubs were recently in talks with UEFA to discuss the attendance of away fans, Feyenoord said on their website.

“Following a decision by the Italian authorities to ban Feyenoord supporters during the return leg in Rome, UEFA has instructed Feyenoord to therefore not sell tickets to AS Roma fans for the first leg in De Kuip (stadium),” Feyenoord said.

During the talks, a scenario to allow at least a reduced number of 1,200 away supporters to attend both games was discussed, Feyenoord added.

Following the Italian authorities’ decision not to allow Dutch fans to travel to Rome, UEFA said on Tuesday that no Italian supporters would be allowed to travel to Rotterdam either.

“After consultation with all stakeholders, UEFA has required that no tickets are sold to away supporters in Rotterdam,” a UEFA spokesperson told Reuters.

“This decision was taken based on the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations following a thorough risk assessment and the requirement of the Italian authorities to not allow away fans at the Olimpico stadium in Rome.”