Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace guides Al Nassr to thumping 5-0 win over Al Adalah

The Portuguese opened the scoring in the 40th minute, converting a penalty after Abdulaziz Al-Jamaan fouled Abdulelah Al-Amri inside the penalty box.

05 April, 2023 03:16 IST
Ronaldo’s brace took him in the top-five list of highest goalscorers in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Ronaldo’s brace took him in the top-five list of highest goalscorers in the Saudi Pro League this season. | Photo Credit: TWITTER/Roshn Saudi League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca each scored a brace as Al Nassr crushed Al Adalah 5-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium.

AS IT HAPPENED: AL-ADALAH VS AL-NASSR HIGHLIGHTS

Al Nassr kept the pressure on in the second half, and as a result, the Brazilian, Talisca, registers his name on the score sheet in the 55th minute, as he squeezed the ball past the keeper for his team’s second goal.

Ronaldo tripled the lead 11 minutes later with his second goal, assisted by Talisca, making an unmarked run from the left flank to pierce the last line of defence for his 11th goal of the season.

Talisca scored his second goal in the 78th minute, followed by the final goal of the match, scored by the substitute, Ayman Yahya, in the 90+8th minute.

Al Nassr remains in the second position with 52 points in 22 games, one point less than table-toppers Al Ittihad, which also registered a 3-0 win over Damac.

