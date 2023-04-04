Al Adalah vs Al Nassr Live Score: Lineups out! Ronaldo to lead Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League fixture, Kick Off at 12:30 AM; When and where to watch?

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

When will Al Adalah vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr will be played on April 4th (April 5th in India).

Where will Al Adalah vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr will be played at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Al Hasa.

What time will Al Adalah vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match kick off?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Al Adalah vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr will be streamed live on the Sonyliv app.

Which TV Channel will telecast Al Adalah vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match live?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.