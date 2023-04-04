Football

Al Adalah vs Al Nassr Live Score: Lineups out! Ronaldo to lead Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League fixture, Kick Off at 12:30 AM; When and where to watch?

Al Adalah vs Al Nassr: Follow for the live-action, updates, stats and highlights from the Saudi Pro League fixture between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Adalah.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   04 April, 2023 23:47 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is in action.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Saudi Pro League fixture between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Adalah, happening at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Al Hasa. This is Mayank bringing you all the updates.

April 04, 2023 23:57
HEAD-TO-HEAD
  • Total matches: 5 games | Al Adalah: 0 win | Al Nassr: 5 wins | Draws: 0

April 04, 2023 23:46
CONFIRMED LINEUPS OUT!

AL NASSR

  • NAWAF, SULTAN, ALAMRI, GONZÁLEZ, KONAN, GUSTAVO, ALKHAIBARI, GHAREEB, SAMI, TALISCA, RONALDO (C)
April 04, 2023 23:36
MATCH READY!

Ronaldo.jpeg

April 04, 2023 23:34
AL NASSR PREDICTED PLAYING XI:
  • Al Nassr Predicted XI: Al Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al Amri, González, Konan, Al Khaibari; Gustavo, Al Sulaiheem, Ghareeb; Ronaldo
April 04, 2023 23:30
IN THE MIDDLE
April 04, 2023 23:27
AL ADALAH PREDICTED PLAYING XI:
  • Al Adalah Predicted XI: Mijatovic; Al Jamman, Godál, Al Salem, Al Haydar; Tijanic, Hamithi, Lenis, Gonzáles, Eugénio; Antonsson
April 04, 2023 23:21
AL NASSR SQUAD
  • Goalkeepers: A. Al Uiradi, A. Al-Bukhari, A. Rossi, D. Ospina, N. Al-Aqidi, W. Abdullah, R. Ozaybi
  • Defenders: A. Al-Amri, H. Al-Mansour, N. Boushal, M. Al-Fatil, M. Mohammed, G. Konan, M. Al Shammari, A. Madu, A. Al-Oujami, Á. González, Y. Haqawi, A. Lajami, A. Al Faraj
  • Midfielders: A. Al Aliwa, S. Al-Najei, J. Masharipov, A. Al Sulayhem, A. Al-Hassan, Luiz Gustavo, A. Al-khaibari, G. Martinez, Anderson Talisca, A. Asiri, S. Al-Ghanam
  • Forwards: A. Ghareeb, A. Yahya, M. Al Nemer, F. Sawlan Majrashi, V. Aboubakar, Cristiano Ronaldo, K. Alghannam, M. Maran
  • Coach: Rudi Garcia
April 04, 2023 23:18
RONALDO BACK IN SAUDI!

April 04, 2023 23:14
AL ADALAH SQUAD
  • Goalkeepers: A. Al Amri, M. Mijatovic, M. Albarih, M. Al Moqahwi
  • Defenders: A. Ayesh, M. Angha, N. Al Sabhi, M. Al Burayh, M. Dyrestam, P. Eugenio, R. Al-Radi, M. Al Oufi, A. Al-Alawi, A. Mandaw Sy, A. Al Salem, B. Godal, F. Al Harbi, M. Al-Barrih, A. Al Haydar
  • Midfielders: D. Tijanic, M. Alkhameas, A. Al Sultan, R. Lenis, N. Al-abdali, H. Nattar, Edson, E. Al Babadi, K. Hamithi, H. Al Habib, A. Cisse, N. Al Mowalad, C. Gonzáles, A. Al-harib, A. Al Jamman, F. Al Terais, A. Al-Yousef
  • Forwards: M. Antonsson, T. Adeniji, L. Palacios, A. Baazeem, M. Abu Abd, F. Al Munaif, N. Al Muqahem, A. Plata
  • Coach: Martin Sevela

April 04, 2023 23:10
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE GAMES TODAY

April 04, 2023 23:03
LIVE STREAMING DETAILS
  • When will Al Adalah vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr will be played on April 4th (April 5th in India).

  • Where will Al Adalah vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr will be played at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Al Hasa.

  • What time will Al Adalah vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match kick off?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

  • How do I watch live streaming of the Al Adalah vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr will be streamed live on the Sonyliv app.

  • Which TV Channel will telecast Al Adalah vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match live?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

April 04, 2023 22:57
MATCH DAY DETAILS
  • Location: Al Hasa
  • Stadium: Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium
  • Date: Tuesday (April 5th in India)
  • Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 00:30 IST

    • Read more stories on Football.

    For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
     Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
    Videos

    WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

    WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

    France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

    Slide shows

    League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

    Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

    Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

    Connect With Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us