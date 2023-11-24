MagazineBuy Print

Europa League 2023-24: Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest

The game had been scheduled to take place at Red Star Belgrade’s Stadion Rajko Mitic but has now been relocated to the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 08:54 IST , BELGRADE

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Maccabi Haifa players.
FILE PHOTO: Maccabi Haifa players. | Photo Credit: Yiannis Kourtoglou
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Maccabi Haifa players. | Photo Credit: Yiannis Kourtoglou

The Europa League match between Israel’s Maccabi Haifa and French side Stade Rennais on November 30 has been moved from Serbia to Hungary, UEFA said on Thursday.

The game had been scheduled to take place at Red Star Belgrade’s Stadion Rajko Mitic but has now been relocated to the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Luton fined for fans’ homophobic chanting during Brighton match

The reason for the switch was not given by European football’s ruling body.  Reuters has contacted UEFA for comment. UEFA postponed all matches in Israel in October due to the security situation following the start of the country’s war with Hamas.

Haifa is bottom of Group F with one point from three matches. Rennes tops the group with nine points.

