Europa League 2023-24: Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest

The Europa League match between Israel’s Maccabi Haifa and French side Stade Rennais on November 30 has been moved from Serbia to Hungary, UEFA said on Thursday.

The game had been scheduled to take place at Red Star Belgrade’s Stadion Rajko Mitic but has now been relocated to the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The reason for the switch was not given by European football’s ruling body. Reuters has contacted UEFA for comment. UEFA postponed all matches in Israel in October due to the security situation following the start of the country’s war with Hamas.

Haifa is bottom of Group F with one point from three matches. Rennes tops the group with nine points.