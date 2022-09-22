Football

David Silva guilty of hurting woman during brawl in Spain

The incident occurred on June 19 during the Carnaval celebration in the Canary Islands where a fight broke out between a group of people and Silva and his companions.

Madrid 22 September, 2022 17:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City's David Silva walks on the pitch during the English Premier League match against Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester July 26, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s David Silva walks on the pitch during the English Premier League match against Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester July 26, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Spain and Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been found guilty of hurting a woman during a brawl, a Spanish court has ruled.

According to court documents seen by The Associated Press on Thursday, the incident occurred on June 19 during the Carnaval celebration in the Canary Islands where a fight broke out between a group of people and Silva and his companions.

Silva, the court said, forcibly grabbed the woman to pull her away, “provoking her to fall.” She suffered pain in her back, bruises and abrasions to her elbows and knees that needed medical treatment.

The court fined Silva 1,080 euros ($1,066) for hurting the woman.

Two other people were also found guilty of doing bodily harm. One was fined, while the other was fined and given an eight-month prison sentence.

Silva has been playing for Spanish club Real Sociedad since 2020. The 36-year-old playmaker is a World Cup winner and a four-time English Premier League champion.

