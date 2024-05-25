The FA Cup final of the 2023-24 season is set to be a repeat fixture of last season, with both teams from Manchester locking horns for the title, at Wembley on Saturday.

While Manchester City has already scripted history, becoming the first club to win four consecutive Premier League titles, the other half of the city finished the season without silverware and will look to secure a European spot against its arch-rival.

Pep Guardiola’s men steamrolled the lower-ranked sides but were challenged well by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in their run-up to the final.

While Bernardo Silva – having scored a brace against the Magpies in the quarterfinals – rode on his momentum to find the winner against the Blues, Nathan Ake’s late strike, which was also Man City’s first goal at Spurs’ new stadium, gave City the breakthrough in the fourth round.

“FA Cup is FA Cup. Wembley, all our fans, going down to London. The players know it’s the last game of the season, the last effort,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“If history gives us a chance to do something not done before, try it... I didn’t speak about this specific

Manchester City’s road to the finals

Third round – January 7 – Manchester City 5–0 Huddersfield Town

Fourth round – January 26 – Tottenham Hotspur 0–1 Manchester City

Fifth round – February 27 – Luton Town 2–6 Manchester City

Quarterfinals – March 16 – Manchester City 2–0 Newcastle United

Semifinals – April 20 – Manchester City 1–0 Chelsea

In last year’s final, City had taken just 13 seconds to break the deadlock, with Ilkay Gundogan scoring a stunner. City went on to win that match 2-1 and it will be interesting to see if Erik Ten Hag’s side can avenge that loss at the same stadium.