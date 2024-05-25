  • Third round – January 7 – Manchester City 5–0 Huddersfield Town
  • Fourth round – January 26 – Tottenham Hotspur 0–1 Manchester City
  • Fifth round – February 27 – Luton Town 2–6 Manchester City
  • Quarterfinals – March 16 – Manchester City 2–0 Newcastle United
  • Semifinals – April 20 – Manchester City 1–0 Chelsea