PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz picks up shoulder injury during 2-0 league win at Le Havre

The club said in a statement that Ruiz suffered a “dislocation of the right shoulder, without fracture”.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 23:14 IST , LE HAVRE, FRANCE - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Ruiz will undergo further tests in the coming days to assess how long he will be sidelined. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Ruiz will undergo further tests in the coming days to assess how long he will be sidelined. | Photo Credit: AP

French league leader Paris Saint-Germain says midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who left the pitch on stretcher during PSG’s 2-0 win at Le Havre on Sunday, has damaged his right shoulder.

PSG added that Ruiz will undergo further tests in the coming days to assess how long he will be sidelined.

Ruiz, who was replaced after just eight minutes on Sunday, could miss PSG’s final Champions League group game at leader Borussia Dortmund on December 13. PSG will advance if it beats Dortmund, which has already secured its place in the round of 16.

