Bayern debacle among Barcelona's worst five defeats

The 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in its Champions League quarterfinal on Friday was one of Barcelona's worst five defeats in a single match.

SEVILLA 11 BARCELONA 1 (La Liga, 1940)

Barcelona took a 10th-minute lead only to fall apart as Sevilla scored all its goals in the space of an hour, between the 23rd and 83rd minutes to inflict the heaviest defeat on Barcelona in any competition.

Oddly enough, Barcelona finished fourth in the 1940-41 La Liga season, ahead of Sevilla which was fifth.

REAL MADRID 8 BARCELONA 2 (La Liga, 1935)

Fernando Sanudo racked up four goals for Real Madrid, the most a single player has ever scored when the two sides met, while Jaime Lazcano added a hat-trick.

Regueiro chipped in with another as Real celebrated the biggest win either side has claimed when playing each other in any competition.

BAYERN MUNICH 8 BARCELONA 2 (Champions League quarterfinal, 2020)

Barcelona's heaviest defeat in European competition in a single match did not look on the cards when David Alaba's own goal cancelled out Thomas Mueller's fourth-minute opener for Bayern in their Champions League last-eight clash in Lisbon.

But Barcelona's ageing side was torn to pieces by an effervescent Bayern which scored almost at will after Croatia winger Ivan Perisic restored its lead.

The German champion led 4-1 at halftime and after Luis Suarez had pulled one back, it overran the Catalan side as substitute Philippe Coutinho, on loan at Bayern from Barcelona, scored two late goals.

The match bore a striking resemblance to Bayern's 7-0 aggregate rout of Barcelona in the 2013 Champions League semifinal, when the German side won the first leg at home 4-0 followed by a 3-0 victory at the Nou Camp.

LIVERPOOL 4 BARCELONA 0 (Champions League 2019 semifinal)

Barcelona looked poised to reach the final of Europe's premier club competition after winning the first leg at home 3-0 only to suffer an astonishing reverse at Anfield in the return fixture.

Liverpool, which was missing prolific forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the return leg, produced a fantastic performance roared on by a fervent home crowd.

Barceloan surrendered a 3-0 advantage to Liverpool in the Champions League semifinal last year. - REUTERS

Striker Divock Origi gave Liverpool a seventh-minute lead on the night and completed the memorable comeback in the 79th after substitute Georginio Wijnaldum scored a quickfire brace early in the second half.

AC MILAN 4 BARCELONA 0 (Champions League final 1994)

Boasting the likes of Brazil striker Romario, Dutch defender Ronald Koeman and midfielder Pep Guardiola who went on to become the club's trophy-laden coach, Barcelona headed into the final as favourite against the Italian side.

But AC Milan stunned its opponent with lethal counter-attacking which resulted in forward Daniele Massaro firing it into a 2-0 first-half lead.

Montenegrin Dejan Savicevic effectively killed the match as a contest with a delightful lob from the edge of the area in the 47th minute before France enforcer Marcel Desailly put the icing on the cake in the 58th.