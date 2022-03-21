FC Bengaluru United launches Women’s KSFA ‘B’ Division team

In what is an important milestone in the growth and development of women’s football in Karnataka, FC Bengaluru United, the BDFA Super Division League champion, has launched its Women’s KSFA ‘B’ Division team on March 8.

The squad was selected after an intensive week-long selection trial held in Bengaluru earlier in March, and represents the best of local talent. Women footballers from schools and local communities participated with great zeal and enthusiasm.

“In its brief three-year journey, FC Bengaluru United has already set the benchmark when it comes to professionally managed football clubs in India, and has also garnered tremendous praise for its on-field performances. Establishing a footprint in women’s football was a natural transition for us and we are confident our women’s team will soon be setting the standards for other teams to emulate,” Gaurav Manchanda, owner, FC Bengaluru United, said.

“The launch of the IWL marked an important step in the development of women’s football in the country. It’s heartening to see KSFA launch three women’s leagues within the ambit of the IWL and we are excited to have our team play in the KSFA B Division and grow and develop through that progression pathway,” ,” coach John Kenneth Raj, Technical Director, United Academy, said.

FC Bengaluru United was founded in 2018.