Porto raided over suspect Covid-19 test for first team player

The Portuguese authorities raided several FC Porto premises on Thursday as part of an investigation into suspected tampering with a Covid-19 test on one of its players, the club announced.

A dozen searches were carried out in Porto and the Algarve at the other end of the country, targeting private residences and analysis laboratories as well as club facilities, the judicial police said.

READ|Belgian players to get COVID-19 vaccine before Euro 2020

The investigation concerns "an aeroplane trip abroad by a professional football player supposedly infected with Covid-19", the police said in a joint statement with the Portuguese Attorney General's Office.

Porto confirmed that it was "a trip made in January 2021 by a player from its first team".

The authorities are investigating whether there was any evidence of either the spread of the disease or the falsification of medical analysis.