FIFA 2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with three South American countries added

FIFA reached an agreement Wednesday between football’s continental leaders to accept only one candidate for hosting the 2030 tournament, the sport’s governing body said.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 20:54 IST , GENEVA - 3 MINS READ

AP
The Spain-Portugal bid grew to add Morocco this year and now also includes long-time bid rivals Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.
The Spain-Portugal bid grew to add Morocco this year and now also includes long-time bid rivals Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.
infoIcon

The Spain-Portugal bid grew to add Morocco this year and now also includes long-time bid rivals Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

A unique 2030 World Cup is set to be played in Europe and Africa with the surprising addition of South America in a deal to allow the men’s football tournament to start with a 100th birthday party in Uruguay.

FIFA reached an agreement Wednesday between football’s continental leaders to accept only one candidate for hosting the 2030 tournament, the sport’s governing body said.

The Spain-Portugal bid grew to add Morocco this year and now also includes long-time bid rivals Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

A key lure of the unprecedented three-continent project is being able to open in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, where the Centenario Stadium hosted the inaugural 1930 World Cup final.

ALSO READ: UEFA accepts Italy-Turkey co-host bid for Euro 2032, leaves UK-Ireland as only candidate for 2028

“The centennial World Cup could not be far from South America, where everything began,” said Alejandro Dominguez, the president of South American football body CONMEBOL. “The 2030 World Cup will be played in three continents.”

The consensus reached by once-rival football continents also let FIFA fast-track the opening of the 2034 World Cup bidding contest, limited to member federations from Asia and Oceania.

Saudi Arabia has targeted the 2034 edition, and Australia also is interested after successfully co-hosting the Women’s World Cup this year with New Zealand. Either way, the 2034 tournament will almost certainly played in November and December — like last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA Council’s acceptance of a unified 2030 candidacy still needs formal approval next year at a meeting of the 211 member federations. That should be just a formality.

ALSO READ: FIFA set to approve reintegration of Russian youth football teams amid Ukraine war: Reports

“In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents — Africa, Europe and South America — six countries — Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay — welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The 48-team, 104-game tournament scheduled for June-July 2030 is planned to start with games in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay before the action moves to the core host nations of Spain, Portugal and Morocco. It involves an unprecedented amount of travel across distances and time zones.

The South American co-host bid has been promoted since the 2018 World Cup in Russia and had included Chile, which was not mentioned Wednesday.

Ukraine was also dropped after it was added to the European bid a year ago at a news conference at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland. However, Ukraine has not been mentioned in official comments about the UEFA-backed bid this year.

The first 48-team men’s World Cup will be hosted in 2026 by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

