FIFA Club World Cup: Man City goes for full house of trophies after historic treble last season

Pep Guardiola is hoping to complete his trophy haul as Manchester City manager at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia as the Gulf Kingdom shows off its wares in hosting a major international football tournament for the first time.

City travels to Jeddah, the host for all seven matches in the tournament, looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup it won last season.

“We miss just one trophy to finish the circle and win all the titles City can have,” said Guardiola, who has already won the competition three times during his spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. We will go there and prepare because for us it is a dream.”

Despite a recent four-game winless streak in the Premier League, City is a strong favourite to lift more silverware.

Not since Corinthians beat Chelsea in 2012 has the Champions League winner failed to lift the Club World Cup.

No matter who emerges victorious from the final on December 23, there will be a new name on the trophy.

Fluminense is South America’s representatives after winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time last month.

However, the major threat to City could come from the rise of Saudi as a sporting hotbed.

Al-Ittihad has only qualified due to its status as champion of the host nation but boasts a wealth of previous Club World Cup winners in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho.

Benzema became the first player to ever score in four Club World Cups as Al-Ittihad swept aside Auckland City 3-0 in the first round on Wednesday.

Next up it faces African champion Al Ahly of Egypt in the quarterfinals.

The winner of the other quarterfinal between Mexico’s Club Leon and Urawa Red Diamonds will meet City when it enters the competition at the last four.