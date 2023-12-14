MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Club World Cup: Man City goes for full house of trophies after historic treble last season

Manchester City travels to Jeddah looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup it won last season.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 09:10 IST , Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Despite a recent four-game winless streak in the Premier League, City is a strong favourite to lift more silverware.
Despite a recent four-game winless streak in the Premier League, City is a strong favourite to lift more silverware. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Despite a recent four-game winless streak in the Premier League, City is a strong favourite to lift more silverware. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola is hoping to complete his trophy haul as Manchester City manager at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia as the Gulf Kingdom shows off its wares in hosting a major international football tournament for the first time.

City travels to Jeddah, the host for all seven matches in the tournament, looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup it won last season.

“We miss just one trophy to finish the circle and win all the titles City can have,” said Guardiola, who has already won the competition three times during his spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. We will go there and prepare because for us it is a dream.”

Despite a recent four-game winless streak in the Premier League, City is a strong favourite to lift more silverware.

RELATED: Man City beats Red Star Belgrade 3-2 to ease into Champions League round of 16

Not since Corinthians beat Chelsea in 2012 has the Champions League winner failed to lift the Club World Cup.

No matter who emerges victorious from the final on December 23, there will be a new name on the trophy.

Fluminense is South America’s representatives after winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time last month.

However, the major threat to City could come from the rise of Saudi as a sporting hotbed.

Al-Ittihad has only qualified due to its status as champion of the host nation but boasts a wealth of previous Club World Cup winners in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho.

Benzema became the first player to ever score in four Club World Cups as Al-Ittihad swept aside Auckland City 3-0 in the first round on Wednesday.

Next up it faces African champion Al Ahly of Egypt in the quarterfinals.

The winner of the other quarterfinal between Mexico’s Club Leon and Urawa Red Diamonds will meet City when it enters the competition at the last four.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

FIFA Club World Cup /

Fluminense /

Pep Guardiola

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: India wins toss to bat vs England; Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Club World Cup: Man City goes for full house of trophies after historic treble last season
    AFP
  3. India women vs England women, Dream 11 prediction: Squads, predicted XIs of IND-W vs ENG-W Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. India women vs England Women LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch one-off Test?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W: England becomes first women’s team to play 100 Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Club World Cup: Man City goes for full house of trophies after historic treble last season
    AFP
  2. UWCL 2023-24: Bonmati, Hegerberg score as Barcelona, Lyon ease to wins in Women’s Champions League
    AFP
  3. Legia Warsaw fans banned for five European away games for crowd trouble
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United: Individual and tactical errors led to embarrassing Champions League exit
    AP
  5. Guardiola, Wiegman among finalists for FIFA Best men’s and women’s coach awards
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: India wins toss to bat vs England; Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Club World Cup: Man City goes for full house of trophies after historic treble last season
    AFP
  3. India women vs England women, Dream 11 prediction: Squads, predicted XIs of IND-W vs ENG-W Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. India women vs England Women LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch one-off Test?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W: England becomes first women’s team to play 100 Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment