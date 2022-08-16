Football

FIFA suspends AIFF: what does FIFA want Indian football to do now?

The suspension means the women's Under-17's World Cup, set to begin in India on October 11, will not take place as planned.

Team Sportstar
16 August, 2022 10:26 IST
16 August, 2022 10:26 IST
All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended by FIFA on Monday night because of “undue influence from third parties”.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended by FIFA on Monday night because of “undue influence from third parties”. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The suspension means the women's Under-17's World Cup, set to begin in India on October 11, will not take place as planned.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended by FIFA on Monday night because of "undue influence from third parties".

The suspension means the women's Under-17 World Cup, set to begin in India on October 11, will not take place as planned. The Supreme Court had disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport.

FIFA's member federations must be free from legal and political interference.

FIFA will revoke the ban if AIFF does the following:

Repeal of the CoA mandate in full

The AIFF administration to be fully in charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs

The AIFF constitution to be revised in accordance with the requirements of FIFA and the AFC and to be approved by the AIFF general assembly without interference from any third party

An independent electoral committee to be elected by the AIFF general assembly to run the elections of a new executive committee

The AIFF to carry out the upcoming electoral process as per the statutory requirement and to hold its elections based on the pre-existing membership structure of AIFF (i.e. state associations only)

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
Videos

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us