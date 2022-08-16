FIFA suspends AIFF: what does FIFA want Indian football to do now?

All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended by FIFA on Monday night because of "undue influence from third parties".

The suspension means the women's Under-17 World Cup, set to begin in India on October 11, will not take place as planned. The Supreme Court had disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport.

FIFA's member federations must be free from legal and political interference.

FIFA will revoke the ban if AIFF does the following:

Repeal of the CoA mandate in full

The AIFF administration to be fully in charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs

The AIFF constitution to be revised in accordance with the requirements of FIFA and the AFC and to be approved by the AIFF general assembly without interference from any third party

An independent electoral committee to be elected by the AIFF general assembly to run the elections of a new executive committee

The AIFF to carry out the upcoming electoral process as per the statutory requirement and to hold its elections based on the pre-existing membership structure of AIFF (i.e. state associations only)