The timeline:
- ⦿ August 16, 2022: FIFA officially suspends AIFF, meaning the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in the country as planned.
- ⦿ August 15, 2022: FIFA informs the Indian sports ministry that it remains firm in its opposition to individual members’ inclusion in the electoral college for the upcoming All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) elections.
- ⦿ August 7, 2022: The CoA reassures FIFA after the threat that it is on course to set the AIFF in order, while slamming its ousted president Praful Patel for his references to the suspension of the national body.
- ⦿ August 6, 2022: FIFA threatens to suspend the AIFF and strip off its rights to host the Women’s U-17 World Cup in October due to a third-party “influence.”
- ⦿ August 3, 2022: The Supreme Court passes an interim order asking the AIFF to hold and conclude elections for its executive committee as expeditiously as possible and well in time for the Women’s Under-17 World Cup which will be played in India in October 2022.
- ⦿ July 28, 2022: The Supreme Court of India postpones the hearing on AIFF elections to August 3, keeping hosting of the Women’s Under-17 World Cup as a priority.
- ⦿ July 26, 2022: FIFA recommends AIFF to have 25 per cent eminent player representation in its Executive Committee as co-opted members instead of the 50 per cent stipulated in the draft constitution by CoA.
- ⦿ July 21, 2022: The Supreme Court hears pleas from the CoA for AIFF and State Associations on differences in the proposed constitution and directs all parties to file objections if any, by 25 July. It sets the date for the next hearing to July 28, to discuss the draft constitution and ratify it on the same day to pave the way for elections for the national football body.
- ⦿ July 18, 2022: The state units of the AIFF express unhappiness with several provisions in the final draft constitution. Still, they say they are ready to “find a middle ground” to avoid a FIFA ban. The state associations, represented by a seven-member panel, had written to the FIFA that several clauses of the final draft constitution, prepared by the CoA, were discriminatory and illogical.
- ⦿ July 6, 2022: The CoA meets the seven-member committee, representing State Associations of the AIFF to discuss various aspects of and suggestions on the draft constitution.
- ⦿ June 23, 2022: After three days of meetings, FIFA leaves with an assurance of completing the new constitution by July 31 and the election process by the end of September.
- ⦿ June 21, 2022: The first round of talks between the visiting FIFA-AFC team and the CoA “goes off well”. It appoints a 12-member advisory committee to oversee the day-to-day matters of various departments of the AIFF. The advisory committee will send regular reports to all the members of the CoA for their information and approvals if required.
- ⦿ June 11, 2022: The CoA and members of some affiliated units meet to discuss the way forward on holding the elections of the AIFF at the earliest under an amended constitution adhering to the national sports code, FIFA and AFC Statutes.
- ⦿ May 29, 2022: CoA member, Dr S. Y. Qureshi, says a new AIFF constitution will be in place by the end of September.
- ⦿ May 18, 2022: The Supreme Court of India relieves Praful Patel and his executive committee from their responsibilities and appoints a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to oversee the functioning of the AIFF – one that is also responsible to draft the constitution for the same body. Patel had completed his three terms and 12 years as AIFF president in December 2020, the maximum permitted to a national sports federation chief under the Sports Code, but the polls could not take place because of pending cases in the Supreme Court regarding its constitution.
WHAT/WHY?
The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation ( AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.
The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.
The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned.
FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.