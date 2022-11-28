Football

FIFA lifts 9-month ban of Kenyan football federation

A ban preventing Kenya from taking part in international football activities has been lifted after nine months.

28 November, 2022 17:43 IST
28 November, 2022 17:43 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA lifts 9-month ban of Kenyan football federation

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA lifts 9-month ban of Kenyan football federation | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Football governing body FIFA notified the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Monday the decision was made following the reinstatement of the federation’s executive committee by Kenya’s new sports minister.

The ban took effect on February 24 after the sports ministry disbanded the FKF over alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a caretaker committee.

The FIFA letter stated that “upon the lifting of the suspension, a FIFA-CAF mission will be deployed to Nairobi in order to define the next steps for the FKF and also meet with the newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Sports.”

