PVL 2024: Providing the perfect platform for tomorrow’s triumph

Since its inception in February 2022, Prime Volleyball League (PVL) has been a transformative force in Indian volleyball.

The league has helped create a new chapter in the history of Indian volleyball making the Indian players train and watch the best of spikers from other countries. In fact, PVL has witnessed an increased visibility across regions, attracting a broader audience to the sport and bringing competitive excellence on court.

PVL has allowed players from various social and cultural backgrounds to showcase their skills and talents on the national stage. It has been crucial for young players, who, prior to the league’s inception, had limited opportunities to play at a professional level. It has also provided players with invaluable experience working with foreign coaches and playing with and against international players, aiding in the development of their game and skills.

The league has also brought financial stability and professionalism to the sport. This has not only improved the quality of their game but has also made volleyball a career option, a scenario that was quite hard to imagine a year ago.

Players now have access to better facilities, coaching, and various other support, contributing to an overall improvement in performance not only in the league but also while playing for India.

Regarding how PVL has changed his life, L. M. Manoj said, “It has changed not only my life but my family’s life as well. I come from a family of farmers in Karnataka, we did not have any access to anything earlier, after getting drafted in the PVL people started recognising me, the fans even have a moniker ‘Mountain Manoj’, this recognition and fame feels nice.

“We had a lot of loans earlier, we did not have money to buy shoes. We could not afford to pay money for training and practice. Thanks to the league, the money from this has also helped financially.”

LM Manoj celebrates with Muthusamy during a Prime Volleyball League match. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

When asked about working with foreign coaches and how it has helped, Manoj said, “Training with foreign coaches, fitness trainers, and data analysts has helped us improve our game. Even my Indian teammates feel the same. We sit with them and get data.

“They are very disciplined and systematic. They give both the pros and cons. This has helped not only me but also my Indian teammates while playing for the country. Even my coach Dakshinamoorthy sir’s input is valuable for me.”

All this was evident at the Asian Games 2023, held in Hangzhou, China. India was grouped alongside three-time champion, the Republic of Korea and Cambodia, in Pool C. India faced stiff competition from volleyball powerhouses in Asia.

Though it lost to Japan, ranked No. 1 in Asia in the quarterfinal, the team exceeded expectations, showcasing an aggressive approach, and discipline, and, most important, adapted well to high-pressure situations, including a 3-2 win over a higher-ranked Korea.

Speaking about how the PVL experience has helped the Indian volleyball team during the Asian Games, Mohan Ukkrapandian said, “I have played in four Asian Games overall. Playing in this league is a superb experience. Playing alongside international players and training under foreign coaches has positively changed our game.

“Playing in this league had a big impact on all of the Indian players to perform well at the Asian Games because the level of competition in this league is top-notch, we all were able to absorb the pressure and gain experience when we were playing the Asian Games we did not feel any pressure.”

Mohan Ukkarapandian in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speaking about representing India at the Asian Games through his PVL experience, Muthusamy Appavu said, “I have been a part of the Indian team since 2017-18. I was a part of the senior camp, but we call ourselves ‘professional’ only after PVL started. In my opinion, Indian volleyball team and the system can be referred to as before PVL and after PVL. In fact, we should judge India’s performance before PVL and after PVL by looking at our performance in the Asian Games.

We beat South Korea and Chinese Taipei. Even in the Asian Championship, we lost to China only after playing five sets in the quarterfinal. The performance speaks after the prime league started. There is a lot of benefits for all of us, the volleyball we played earlier is different, and the volleyball we play today is totally different. Personally, I am playing with much more confidence.

Appavu further said, “All of us feel playing in the PVL has helped us perform better for India during the Asian Games; the facilities provided in the PVL are excellent. We have a lot of games during the season; if we keep playing at this level, I am sure we will break into the top five soon in Asia.

“A lot of young talent is coming to the fore, there is a lot of healthy competition amongst the Indian seniors and juniors. None of us can take our place for granted due to the competition in the league.”

PVL has provided the much-needed professional structure. It has also helped identify talent across the country and brought financial stability, which in turn has increased the sport’s popularity. PVL could create a vibrant volleyball culture in India, laying the foundation for possible future international successes.