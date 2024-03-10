PVL 2024: Calicut Heroes top table after win over Blitz, Delhi Toofans beat Defenders to finish second

Calicut Heroes crushed Chennai Blitz 15-13, 15-13, 15-12 in its final league match of the Ru Pay-Prime Volleyball League at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday, and topped the table with 12 points with a better set difference (13).

By virtue of being the topper of the league, Calicut will get an extra two points in the Super 5s beginning on Monday.

Needing a win to make it to the Super 5s, Chennai put up a listless performance, and is now out of the second stage. Mumbai Meteors booked the final fifth spot in the Super 5.

Setter Mohan Ukkrapandian and attacker Jerome Vinith were the key players instrumental in knocking out Chennai.

Chennai did put up a fight in all the third sets, but failed miserably when it came to the crunch. Moreover, it committed far too many unforced errors in the third set, with four service errors.

On the other hand, Calicut had players who delivered at the death. In the first set, it was skipper Jerome, and the second it was Vikas Maan who blocked well. In the decider, it was again Vikas whose jump smash at 14-12 brooked no response. Chennai went for a review but was unsuccessful.

In the second and last match of the day, Delhi Toofans defeated Ahmedabad Defenders 15-​11, 16-14, 15-11 to finish second in the league. Delhi will get one point in the Super 5s.