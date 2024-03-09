MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024: Kochi Blue Spikers ends campaign with sole win against Hyderabad Black Hawks

Kochi Blue Spikers ended their campaign in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League here on Saturday, defeating Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-12, 15-12, 15-11.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 20:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kochi Blue Spikers ends campaign with sole win against Hyderabad Black Hawks.
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kochi Blue Spikers ended their campaign in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League here on Saturday, defeating Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-12, 15-12, 15-11. Jibin Sebastian was named the Player of the Match. This is the first victory for Kochi.

Sunday will be the final day of the league matches before the Super 5s begin on Monday.

Both the matches on Sunday—one between Ahmedabad Defenders and Delhi Toofans and the other between Chennai Blitz and Calicut Heroes—will be important in more ways than one.

READ | David Lee — from a versatile player to Torpedoes’ guide and game-changer

Calicut, Ahmedabad and Delhi are the top three teams (Bengaluru Torpedoes is the fourth-placed team with 10 points from its quota of eight) in the league with 10 points each from seven outings.

Chennai (eight points from seven matches) must win against Calicut to make it to the next stage. In that case, Chennai will push Mumbai Meteors (10 points from eight) out from the fifth place. If not, Mumbai will qualify for the Super 5s.

If either Ahmedabad or Delhi Toofans or Calicut wins their respective matches, they will all have 12 points. In that case, the team that has the best set difference will emerge as the topper of the league.

Being No.1 in the league will ensure the team carries forward two points into the Super 5s, while the second-placed team will get one point.

