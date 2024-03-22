Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the newly re-christened Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season in Chennai on Friday.
FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE: CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates
CSK - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins 4/5
Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5
RCB - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5
Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 5; Tied: 1
Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 4; Tied: 1
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK vs RCB Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin toss in opener between Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
- IPL 2024: Full list of season opener results ahead CSK vs RCB Indian Premier League match
- IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam and other stars before CSK vs RCB season opener; streaming info
- CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: When was the last time Chennai Super Kings lost at Chepauk?
- CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli batting record, stats for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE