CSK vs RCB Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin toss in opener between Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

CSK vs RCB Toss update IPL 2024: Here is a look at the previous toss results in the Indian Premier League matches between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Updated : Mar 22, 2024 17:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad shares a light moment with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s skipper Faf du Plessis during a practice session ahead of their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. | Photo Credit: X @RCB
Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the newly re-christened Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season in Chennai on Friday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE: CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates

CSK - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 4/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

RCB - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 5; Tied: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 4; Tied: 1

SQUADS
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly
RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan. 

