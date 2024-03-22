CSK vs RCB Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin toss in opener between Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the newly re-christened Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season in Chennai on Friday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE: CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates

CSK - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 4/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

RCB - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 5; Tied: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 4; Tied: 1