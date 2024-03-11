MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Manager headbutts opposition player after losing match, sacked by club

Lecce manager Roberto D’Aversa headbutted Verona striker Thomas Henry in the aftermath of its 1-0 home defeat on Sunday.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 16:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Lecce manager Roberto D’Aversa.
infoIcon

Lecce has fired manager Roberto D’Aversa after he headbutted an opposing player at the end of its loss to Hellas Verona at the weekend, the Serie A club said on Monday.

D’Aversa headbutted Verona striker Thomas Henry in the aftermath of its 1-0 home defeat on Sunday, and the club released a statement later that day condemning the incident, and has now dismissed the 48-year-old.

Verona’s Thomas Henry (center) leaves the pitch after the Serie A match against U.S. Lecce.
lightbox-info

“After the events that took place at the end of the Lecce - Verona match, U.S. Lecce announces that it has relieved coach Roberto D’Aversa of his duties,” the club said in a statement.

D’Aversa was shown the red card along with Henry, and afterwards the manager, who joined Lecce in June 2023, apologised while saying his players had been continually provoked towards the end of the game.

Lecce won five of its 28 league games this season which leaves it in 15th place on 25 points, one point above the relegation zone, while Verona overtook it with its win to move to 13th on 26 points.

Related Topics

Lecce /

Hellas Verona /

Serie A

