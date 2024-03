Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final: We celebrated Rahane’s fifty like it’s a century, says Mumbai’s Shams Mulani

In a First Class career spanning over 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane has 95 scores of 50-plus, including memorable knocks for India in some of the most challenging conditions against the toughest bowling attacks.

Still, when he drove fellow veteran Umesh Yadav through covers in the dying moments of Monday’s proceedings at the Wankhede Stadium, he received rousing applause from the spectator gallery and the dressing room.

While Rahane knew with the lean patch he has had throughout the season – 134 runs from 11 innings coming into the Ranji Trophy final – his job was only half done.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Rahane, Musheer steer Mumbai closer to win after Mulani, Kotian dismantle Vidarbha batting

The Mumbai dressing room did its best to show appreciation for their captain.

“We celebrated like it was a hundred because we knew how important this small milestone is for him. Throughout his career, I don’t think Ranji Trophy fifties are that important for him with his stature,” Shams Mulani, the allrounder, said after the second day’s play.

“But for us, for the team, for himself in this situation, it was very important that he stays on the wicket because his presence is much more important for us. And the way he batted as well, I think it was amazing,” Mulani added.

With a hefty lead of 260 runs, many would think the game – and the much-awaited 42nd Ranji title - is in the bag for Mumbai. But Mulani and his teammates aren’t looking too far ahead.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy final: Yash, who considered Dhoni his idol, blossoms as bowler under tutelage of Umesh Yadav

“We will bat along. We obviously know that the wicket might deteriorate in the fourth innings - or it might help our bowlers, but we are just thinking of batting as much as possible,” Mulani said. “There is still a long way to go, and we are just looking right now to bat as much as possible.”

Yash Thakur optimistic

Yash Thakur, the Vidarbha pacer, put up a brave front after a forgettable day for his team. “It is a long game, a five-day game. We have a chance to come back, and we believe [that] we will come back in this game,” Thakur said.

“It is a part of the game that we collapsed. We are chasing the game, but cricket is a funny game, and you can make a comeback anytime,” he added.