Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: VID 85/6, trails by 139 runs; Mulani gets Wadkar, Thakare

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha being played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated : Mar 11, 2024 11:27 IST

Team Sportstar
Mumbai’s Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates after taking a wicket.
Mumbai’s Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
lightbox-info

Mumbai’s Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final match being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • March 11, 2024 11:26
    VID in 37 overs

    WADKAR IS OUT! Mulani induces a false shot and manages the edge. The Vidarbha captain has gone up for a review. There is a spike on UltraEdge and the review is lost.

    Akshay Wadkar c Tamore b Mulani 5(5)

  • March 11, 2024 11:24
    4
    VID 85/5 in 36 overs

    FOUR! Akshay Wadkar off the mark in style. Slashes, and slashes hard at a wide delivery from Deshpande to get the ball between gully and backward point.

  • March 11, 2024 11:20
    W
    VID 79/5 in 35 overs

    Breakthrough! Mulani gets the ball to go straight. Thakare, playing for spin, misses and gets trapped on the front foot. The partnership is finally broken.

    Aditya Thakare lbw b Mulani 19(69)

  • March 11, 2024 11:09
    4
    VID 77/4 in 33 overs

    FOUR! Thakare slogs on the on side and puts it past mid on. Mulani bowled a no ball too making it five runs from that shot. DROPPED! A tough chance for silly point but chance nonetheless. Thakare takes a long stride forward to defend, the ball rises off the bat’s shoulder before Bhupen Lalwani puts it down.

  • March 11, 2024 11:05
    VID 71/4 in 32 overs

    The partnership between the pair has ballooned up to 32 runs. Rathod on 22 and Thakare holding his own on 15 now.

  • March 11, 2024 10:53
    VID 69/4 in 30 overs

    Thakare frustrating Mumbai. He gets to the pitch against Mulani and slaps him down the ground to pick a boundary.

    Rathod places Deshpande’s over-pitched delivery through mid wicket; two runs. He is forced into a pull shot too which gets him a single.

  • March 11, 2024 10:40
    4
    VID 62/4 in 28 overs

    Deshpande to Rathod, FOUR! A sublime drive through the covers. Ajinkya Rahane makes a desperate dive to stop the ball but does not stop it. OUCH! Rathod is hit on the helmet. He is ducking down on a short-pitched delivery but the ball does not quite take off and rams straight into the helmet.

  • March 11, 2024 10:32
    VID 57/4 in 26 overs

    FOUR! Tushar Deshpande gives away a half-volley on the pads and Rathod accepts the gift with a clip through the on side. Another clip gets Rathod a single to fine leg.

  • March 11, 2024 10:29
    4
    VID 52/4 in 25 overs

    FOUR! A well-timed sweep from Rathod against Mulani. Fifty up for Vidarbha too.

  • March 11, 2024 10:20
    VID 46/4 in 23 overs

    A change in bowling for Mumbai. Shams Mulani takes over from Shardul Thakur. First run for Yash Rathod on the last ball of the over.

  • March 11, 2024 10:11
    VID 45/4 in 21 overs

    Thakare on drives against Shardul to collect two runs more. A flick to follow up and run a single. He’s batting on 11 runs now.

  • March 11, 2024 10:07
    VID 42/4 in 20 overs

    Runs coming at a trickle for Vidarbha. Kulkarni and Shardul have kept their lines accurate and have got a stranglehold on the run rate. The new batter, Yash Rathod, is yet to get off the mark.

  • March 11, 2024 09:50
    W
    VID 39/4 in 18 overs

    Taide has been given LBW! He goes up for a review. The ball is pitching outside leg and Kulkarni will not have his third wicket. GONE! Taide is caught behind. This time there is no saving him. 

    Atharva Taide c Tamore b Kulkarni 23(60)

  • March 11, 2024 09:48
    4
    VID 39/3 in 17 overs

    FOUR! Thakare with a drive down the ground off Kulkarni that would give any batter a run for their money. Leans in and presents a vertical bat, hitting the ball right under his eyes.

  • March 11, 2024 09:38
    VID 33/3 in 15 overs

    The first runs come off Thakare’s bat. Thakur pitches on the leg-stump line and the batter glances it away on the on side to pick two.

  • March 11, 2024 09:31
    VID 31/3 in 14 overs

    Kulkarni with the first over of the day. Taide is happy to shoulder arms early on. Good carry and bounce in the first over of the day. A maiden to start off.

  • March 11, 2024 09:11
    Plenty to say
  • March 11, 2024 09:04
    Atharva Taide holds the key

    The Vidarbha opener managed to put up 21 on the board before the close of play on Day 1. He had his share of close calls but navigated through the final hour dominated by the Mumbai bowlers. Vidarbha is still 193 short and Taide will have to stay for as long as possible to get his team into the contest.

  • March 11, 2024 08:57
    Not upto the mark

    Despite best efforts from Shardul Thakur, Mumbai was bundled out for 224 runs inside 70 overs on Day 1. The all-rounder who played a crucial 69-ball 75 was clear in expressing his disappointment with the side’s batting temperament.

    Ranji Trophy Final: If the top order applied themselves we could have reached 350, says Shardul Thakur

    Just like he came hard at the Vidarbha bowlers with the willow, Shardul Thakur minced no words at the Mumbai specialist batters after the first day’s play of the Ranji Trophy final.

  • March 11, 2024 08:48
    Pacers rule the roost

    Out of the 13 wickets that fell on the first day, nine were taken by the quicks. For Vidarbha, Yash Thakur got three, Umesh Yadav got two and Aditya Thakare had one. In reply, Shardul Thakur accounted for Dhruv Shorey with an unplayable nip-backer and then Dhawal Kulkarni, playing his farewell match, notched up two.

  • March 11, 2024 08:25
    Mumbai vs Vidarbha - Day 1 match report

    Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: Shardul’s all-round heroics puts Mumbai ahead on Day 1

    Had it not been Shardul’s counterattacking 75, Mumbai would have struggled to put on 224 before being bowled out after being inserted in to bat by Vidarbha.

  • March 11, 2024 08:23
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The live streaming for the second day of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final will be available on JioCinema. The match will also be telecast on Sports18.

