FIFA U-20 World Cup: Top five players in the tournament

Published : Jun 12, 2023 20:17 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

The FIFA Under-20 World Cup has been a great stepping stone for young footballers to develop into the senior levels of the sport.

The final of the 2023 edition held in Argentina saw Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 in the final to secure its first title, with Luciano Rodriguez firing in the winner late in the game.

Here are the top five players from this edition of the tournament

Pafundi - Italy

Simon Pafundi stunned South Korea with his left-footed goal in the semifinal of the U20 World Cup. The late freekick goal secured Italy’s ticket to the final.

The 17-year-old is currently playing for Udinese and is the first player born in 2006 to play in top-flight Italian football. At 16 years he was called up by Mancini to the national team and he made his mark as the youngest Italian debutant in 100 years.

Casadei - Italy

Casadei was Italian side’s talisman in this tournament as he found the back of the net seven times surpassing Paolo Rossi and Toto Schillaci as the highest-scoring Italian in the competition on the way to winning the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.

The Chelsea starlet has sent Italy to its first final in the tournament. He was a product of the Inter youth team and is currently on loan at Reading. The Blues midfielder has a bright career awaiting at Chelsea and his explosive performance at this tournament will surely help his case for a chance in the first team.

Marcus Leonardo - Brazil

The Santos striker has been a regular starter for the club scoring 13 goals and assisting thrice. He was on the radar of many European clubs especially West Ham in the summer transfer window and he is now reportedly a target of Manchester United, Roma and other prominent European Clubs. T

he Brazilian wunderkind has scored five goals and assisted once in his U20 World Cup campaign, stepping up for the team in what seems to be unfortunate losses for the South American side. After his first full season at Santos and an incredible performance at the World Cup, Marcus Leonardo will be looking forward to a successful senior career.

Anderson Duarte - Uruguay

The Uruguayan forward has had an eye for goal since the start of this competition.

He guided La Celeste into the finals with his predatory goal over Israel. The 19-year-old has scored thrice in this campaign, leading the counter-attacking style of his side ensuring its progress to the final.

Dor David Turgeman - Israeli

The 19-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv forward made news by scoring the winner against Brazil in the quarterfinals of the tournament. That goal has been recorded as arguably one of the best in the competition as he dribbled past the Brazilian defence and curled it into the top corner.

Benfica is in chase to sign the striker, who scored twice and assisted once in the World Cup campaign, with interest from the German side Eintracht Frankfurt.