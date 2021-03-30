Football Football FIFA WC qualifier: Two Poland players positive for COVID-19 before England clash Defender Kamil Piatkowski and midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak tested positive before the team's scheduled flight to Britain on Tuesday. PTI WARSAW 30 March, 2021 16:49 IST The Polish Football Association said it was talking with UEFA to try to get permission for Krychowiak to play because he has had the virus before. - Reuters PTI WARSAW 30 March, 2021 16:49 IST Two Poland players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Polish Football Association said on Tuesday, a day before the team plays against England in a World Cup qualifier.Defender Kamil Piatkowski and midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak tested positive before the team's scheduled flight to Britain.READ | Ronaldo will always be Portugal captain, says coach The association said it was talking with UEFA to try to get permission for Krychowiak to play because he has had the virus before.The announcement came a day after star striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out of the game at Wembley by a knee injury on Sunday as Poland beat Andorra 3-0. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.