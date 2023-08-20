MagazineBuy Print

England ‘heartbroken’ by World Cup final defeat, says captain Bright

Olga Carmona scored the only goal as Spain kept the European champion at bay in the World Cup final.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 18:39 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
England skipper Millie Bright after the World Cup final.
England skipper Millie Bright after the World Cup final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England skipper Millie Bright after the World Cup final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England captain Millie Bright said the Lionesses were left heartbroken by a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday despite not being at their best in Sydney.

Olga Carmona scored the only goal as Spain kept the European champion at bay and could have won by a bigger margin had England goalkeeper Mary Earps not saved Jennifer Hermoso’s second-half penalty.

“We’re heartbroken. We gave everything, unfortunately we just weren’t there today,” said Bright.

READ | Olga scores as Spain beats England in final to win maiden title

“The girls are unbelievable. We had a lot of critics at the start of the tournament, a few lost belief in us, but we never stopped believing in ourselves.

“We had full belief, but sometimes football goes for you, sometimes it goes against you.

“We’ve played in a World Cup final. In a few weeks we’ll appreciate this day and coming second, but it’s hard to take because we’re winners, we want to win.”

England nearly got off to a flying start in its first World Cup final in the women’s game as Lauren Hemp struck the bar.

But Spain was rarely troubled after Carmona’s strike broke the deadlock on 29 minutes.

“In the first half we weren’t at our best,” added Bright. “Second-half we definitely bounced back, showed our fight, showed our character and we had chances.

“We hit the bar, but we just didn’t have that final edge today and obviously they put theirs in the back of the net.”

FIFA Women's World Cup

Millie Bright

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
