FIFA Women’s World Cup: Mary Earps wins Golden Glove, Bonmati win the Best Player award

Spain won its maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup as Olga Carmona’s goal saw it beat England 1-0 in the WWC final at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

With the title, Spain became the second nation after Germany to win both the men’s and women’s World Cups. Carmona was instrumental in both the last games of the tournament, scoring the winner against Sweden in the semifinals as well.

Though Japan was humbled by Sweden in the quarterfinal, it was Hinata Miyazawa who won the Golden Boot in the tournament, with five goals in as many games.

The adidas Golden Boot Award goes to Hinata Miyazawa! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CS9L904CUF — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 20, 2023

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati got the Best Player of the Tournament while Salma Paralluelo won the Best Young Player award. Paralluelo has 15 goals in 29 matches for La Roja so far and had won the under-17, under-20 so far. On Sunday, she was crowned the World Champion, adding another feather to her cap.

“Salma is a player with an enormous potential. And she’s not reached her best yet,” Spain coach Jorge Vilda said.

“She’s a very young player who has been training one year in football specifically, and the best of Salma we’ll see it in the future. Now she’s excellent, but in the future, it’s going to be much more.”

Paralluelo is among several young players who have emerged at the World Cup, including 18-year-old Colombia forward Linda Caicedo, 20-year-old Australian forward Mary Fowler, and 21-year-old forward Lauren James of England.

Bonmati, on the other hand, was crucial in pulling strings in the midfield and had found the twice in the round of 16 as La Roja mauled Switzerland 5-1.

Mary Earps, England’s goalkeeper, won the Golden Glove after another brilliant performance with the Lionesses. The Manchester United goalie, who won the FIFA’s Best Goalkeeper for 2022 after winning the Women’s Euros, was spot on in the final as well.

After Keira Walsh’s hand-ball in the box was penalised with a spot-kick, she stepped up to save Jennifer Hermoso’s kick, keeping the Lionesses in the game so far.