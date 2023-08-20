FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final: England vs Spain, head-to-head record

England will take on Spain in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Both teams are vying for their first title in what is their maiden appearance in a final.

Head-to-head record

Matches played: 16, England wins: 7, Spain wins: 3, Draws: 6

England has a historical edge over the Spaniards with seven victories from their 16 meetings. Both teams have faced each other thrice since 2020 with both teams having a win apiece.

England beat Spain 2-1 the last time these two teams came up against each other during the 2022 European Championship. Ella Toone and Goergia Stanway scored in the Lionesses’ extra-time win in the quarterfinal.