FIFA Women’s World Cup final: Clash of styles as England, Spain eye summit

The consensus is that England and Spain are worthy first-time finalists despite the excitement that surrounded Australia and Japan.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 18:40 IST , SYDNEY - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
The World Cup final between Spain and England will take place in Sydney.
The World Cup final between Spain and England will take place in Sydney.
The World Cup final between Spain and England will take place in Sydney. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Women’s football will crown a first-time champion on Sunday when the ninth Women’s World Cup concludes with England and Spain, both proud footballing nations, facing off in an intriguing final in Sydney.

The highly-successful tournament in Australia and New Zealand was destined to have a fresh winner from the quarterfinals when Japan joined the United States, Germany and Norway in making a premature exit.

For all the excitement that accompanied Australia’s run to the semifinals and Japan’s brilliance in the early rounds, the consensus is that England and Spain are worthy first-time finalists.

READ | England’s road to World Cup final

“I think it’s going to be a brilliant game,” England captain Millie Bright enthused on Saturday.

“Two top teams coming head-to-head. And ultimately the game is about getting the ball in the back of the net and executing the game plan. So find a way to win.”

The tournament has showcased the development of the women’s game but the finalists do present a contrast in styles -- England pragmatic, ruthless, resilient and Spain displaying all the technical skill the country’s football is famed for.

England has already won the European Championship last summer under Wiegman.
England has already won the European Championship last summer under Wiegman.
England has already won the European Championship last summer under Wiegman. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Midfield maestro Aitana Bonmati and the fresh young talent of winger Salma Paralluelo have shone brightly for Spain, while Lauren James, before her two-match ban for a red card, and Lauren Hemp have been among England’s standouts.

The finalists have had their blips -- Spain thrashed 4-0 by Japan in their last group game and England taken to penalties by Nigeria in the last 16 -- but both have grown into the tournament and were convincing semi-final winners.

Expectations of a tight final in front of another sellout crowd of 75,000 at Stadium Australia might not be too wide of the mark if England’s 2-1 win in the European Championship quarterfinal between the sides last year is any guide.

“This was a game we know were on top of, but it’s the result that counts,” said Spain coach Jorge Vilda.

“England knows what they have in front of them tomorrow. Our team has evolved, our team has grown in this World Cup and mentally we’ve taken a step up.”

England needed an extra time goal to beat Spain last year and continues its run to its first major title, a campaign on home soil conducted to the strains of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ during which the Lionesses captured the hearts of a nation.

Although they have had their share of injury setbacks this year, they have maintained the self-belief the Euros triumph and their calm Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman has imbued in them.

READ | Spain’s road to World Cup final

“We are ready,” Wiegman said on Saturday. “Technically, tactically. We have watched Spain, of course, analysed them with our analysis team, and I think we’re ready.”

For Spain, the defeat in Brighton marked the start of rumblings of discontent in the dressing room which ended in outright mutiny against Vilda earlier this year.

Vilda has kept his counsel on the dispute which robbed Spain of a handful of its top players for the tournament.
Vilda has kept his counsel on the dispute which robbed Spain of a handful of its top players for the tournament.
Vilda has kept his counsel on the dispute which robbed Spain of a handful of its top players for the tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

The coach has kept his counsel on the dispute which robbed Spain of a handful of its top players for the tournament and if there is a split in the camp it was not in evidence when they celebrated their semifinal win over Sweden.

“What we want to do tomorrow is to be the best in the world,” he said in response to the last of many questions about the issue he faced on Saturday.

“And we’ll do this by winning the final.”

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

England /

Sarina Wiegman /

Jorge Vilda

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

