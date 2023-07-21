MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Switzerland sours Philippines’ debut with 2-0 win

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Switzerland’s top scorer and most capped player, fired over from close range before Bachmann’s penalty put it ahead.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 12:54 IST , DUNEDIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Seraina Piubel (L) of Switzerland celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Seraina Piubel (L) of Switzerland celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Seraina Piubel (L) of Switzerland celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Switzerland made a winning start to its FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over debutants Philippines at Dunedin Stadium on Friday, thanks to Ramona Bachmann’s first-half penalty and a close-range effort from Seraina Piubel.

Inka Grings’ side was awarded a penalty by VAR after midfielder Coumba Sow was caught by a stray boot from Jessika Cowart in the box late in the first half, with forward Bachmann coolly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

The Philippines, coached by former Matildas manager Alen Stajcic, made history as it became the first team from its country - male or female - to appear at the finals of a global football tournament.

And it was denied an early opener when midfielder Katrina Guillou’s strike was ruled out for offside.

Read: ‘Dream come true’ as goalkeeper Nnadozie is Nigeria’s hero

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Switzerland’s top scorer and most capped player, fired over from close range before Bachmann’s penalty put it ahead.

Switzerland dominated the second half and deservedly doubled its lead through midfielder Piubel, who smashed home in the 64th minute after McDaniel denied Crnogorcevic and Sow.

There were plenty of empty seats in the 30,000-capacity stadium on Friday, despite FIFA giving away 20,000 free tickets for games in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin amid concerns about the slow pace of sales in New Zealand.

Switzerland top Group A on goal difference ahead of co-hosts New Zealand, who upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Switzerland /

Philippines

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

