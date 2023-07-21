MagazineBuy Print

WATCH | England ‘know what it takes to win’ World Cup says Lauren Hemp

A year after winning the Euros, England heads to Australia as one of the favourite in the women’s World Cup, despite missing some key players to injury.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 12:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

A year after winning the Euros, England heads to Australia as one of the favourite in the women’s World Cup, despite missing some key players to injury.

“Everyone knows now what it takes to win,” says forward Lauren Hemp, adding, “obviously there’s going to be a lot of pressure on us going into the tournament.”

The squad has the backing of the men’s team, with star Phil Foden admitting he thinks “it’s coming home”.

