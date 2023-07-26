MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina forward defends her Ronaldo tattoo

Rodríguez, who also has a tattoo of the late Argentine great Diego Maradona, took to social media Tuesday at the Women’s World Cup to ask fans to back off.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 08:37 IST , AUCKLAND, New Zealand - 1 MIN READ

AP
Argentina’s Yamila Rodriguez.
Argentina’s Yamila Rodriguez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina’s Yamila Rodriguez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez who has a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo wants fans to stop criticising her for idolising the Portugal star instead of national hero Lionel Messi.

Rodríguez, who also has a tattoo of the late Argentine great Diego Maradona, took to social media Tuesday at the Women’s World Cup to ask fans to back off.

“Please, that’s enough. I’m not doing well. When did I say that I am anti-Messi? Stop saying things that I didn’t say because I’m really going through a tough time,” Rodríguez said on her social media channels. “We are not all obliged to only love the players from our country.”

Yamila Rodriguez (tattoo details) of Argentina is seen prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park on July 24, 2023, in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand.
Yamila Rodriguez (tattoo details) of Argentina is seen prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park on July 24, 2023, in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Yamila Rodriguez (tattoo details) of Argentina is seen prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park on July 24, 2023, in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina lost 1-0 to Italy in its opening match at the tournament and next faces South Africa on Friday in Group G. Rodríguez played a few minutes against the Italians.

“Messi is our great captain in the national team, but just because I say that my inspiration and idol is CR7, it doesn’t mean I hate Messi,” she said.

Rodríguez has said on other occasions she has “the two best players in the world on my left leg.”

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina forward defends her Ronaldo tattoo
    AP
  2. UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals
    AP
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Updates: North, Central eye first win; South vs West zone clash; East in momentum
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kei Nishikori wins in his first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery
    AP
  5. Leagues Cup: Messi scores twice as Miami crushes Atlanta to advance into knockouts
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina forward defends her Ronaldo tattoo
    AP
  2. Australian Indigenous players hit out at ‘empty symbolism’ at FIFA Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: Norway’s Graham Hansen angry at being dropped for Swiss draw
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: ‘Job not done yet’, says Philippines coach after upset win over New Zealand
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand players in tears after World Cup shock loss to Philippines, says coach
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina forward defends her Ronaldo tattoo
    AP
  2. UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals
    AP
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Updates: North, Central eye first win; South vs West zone clash; East in momentum
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kei Nishikori wins in his first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery
    AP
  5. Leagues Cup: Messi scores twice as Miami crushes Atlanta to advance into knockouts
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment