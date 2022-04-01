FIFA World Cup 2022 Group of Death: Spain to face Germany, Messi up against Lewandowski

FIFA World Cup 2022 will see two high-voltage fixtures in the group with Spain locking horns against Germany in Group E and Lionel Messi's Argentina facing Poland's Robert Lewandowski in Qatar.

The 2010 World Champion and the 2014 World Champion have locked horns four times in the past, in the World Cup and Germany has lost just once, won two and drawn one against the Spaniards.

The most recent clash between the two was the World Cup semifinal in 2010, when a Carlos Puyol header eliminated the Germans out of the World Cup.

On the other hand, there is another fixture between two of the best forwards of the world, Messi and Lewandowski would face each other in Group C on December 1.

Other than these two contests, there will be another interesting competition between Portugal and Uruguay in Group H. The South American Giant has eliminated Portugal in the last World Cup and this time arround, Cristiano Ronaldo will be loking to settle the scores against his club teammate Edinson Cavani.