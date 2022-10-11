Football

FIFA reveals sites for World Cup fan viewing parties

FIFA also revealed more details of music events planned in Qatar during the November 20-December 18 tournament.

PTI
11 October, 2022 09:31 IST
11 October, 2022 09:31 IST
Men walk past of a sign advertising the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, on October 10, 2022 in Doha.

Men walk past of a sign advertising the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, on October 10, 2022 in Doha. | Photo Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE

FIFA also revealed more details of music events planned in Qatar during the November 20-December 18 tournament.

Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai Harbour in the United Arab Emirates are among six locations worldwide that stage fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico City’s Plaza de la República, Sao Paulo’s Anhangabaú Valley, and downtown nightclub venues in London and Seoul, South Korea, also will host official game viewing parties and music events.

Organisers have also hired electronic music events from Saudi Arabia and England to perform during the tournament.

Also Read
FIFA, AIFF launch ‘Football for Schools’ as Govt of India pledges active support

The events will “only be open to consumers of legal drinking age” at the venues co-organized by FIFA and long-time World Cup sponsor AB InBev, which brews the Budweiser, Corona and Brahma brands.

Entry to some events will be free and some will have an entry charge, FIFA said in a statement on Monday.

FIFA also revealed more details of music events planned in Qatar during the November 20-December 18 tournament.

The electronic music festival Aravia, run by a Saudi Arabian events organizer, will be staged at a 5,500-capacity site at Al Wakrah.

The Arcadia Spectacular event, staging DJs beneath a fire-breathing, giant metal spider structure, has been a feature of the storied Glastonbury music and culture summer festival in England. It will be on a 15,000-capacity site at nearby Ras Bu Fontas, also close to Doha’s new international airport next to the Persian Gulf.

Qatari World Cup officials and the music promoters have not detailed ticket prices for their World Cup shows.

The main fan festival site for watching the 64 tournament games is at Al Bidda Park on the southern tip of the Corniche waterfront.

Qatar has relaxed some restrictions on where and when alcohol can be consumed in the emirate so that AB InBev beers can be sold at official fan parties and game viewing areas.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us