FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru

Brazil, which crushed Bolivia 5-1 at home on Friday, moved level on six points with rival Argentina at the top of the South American qualifying standings.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 10:08 IST , LIMA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Brazil’s Marquinhos, top, scores his side’s opening goal against Peru.
Brazil's Marquinhos, top, scores his side's opening goal against Peru. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Marquinhos, top, scores his side’s opening goal against Peru. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil made it two wins from two in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after a late goal from Marquinhos earned them a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima.

Brazil, which crushed Bolivia 5-1 at home on Friday, moved level on six points with rival Argentina at the top of the South American qualifying standings.

Brazil 1-0 Peru - HIGHLIGHTS

Interim coach Fernando Diniz’s side dominated possession and attacking opportunities early in the game but Raphinha and Richarlison saw goals ruled out for offside in the first half.

With the game heading towards a scoreless draw Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos headed home Neymar’s corner at the near post to seal the win in the 90th minute.

The five-times world champions will host Venezuela before visiting Uruguay next month when qualifying continues.

In other qualifiers earlier on Tuesday, Argentina cruised past Bolivia 3-0, Venezuela beat 1-0 Paraguay, Uruguay lost 2-1 at Ecuador, while Chile and Colombia drew 0-0.

