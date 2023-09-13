MagazineBuy Print

Live

Peru vs Brazil LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Lineups OUT! streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30am IST

PER vs BRA: Get live updates, score and highlights of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Peru and Brazil.

Updated : Sep 13, 2023 07:21 IST

Team Sportstar
Brazil's Neymar, right, controls the ball next Raphinha during a training session in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Brazil will face Peru in a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Lima, Peru on Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Brazil's Neymar, right, controls the ball next Raphinha during a training session in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Brazil will face Peru in a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Lima, Peru on Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) | Photo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo
lightbox-info

Brazil's Neymar, right, controls the ball next Raphinha during a training session in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Brazil will face Peru in a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Lima, Peru on Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) | Photo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Peru and Brazil. This is Nigamanth, who will be taking you through as the action unfolds at the Estadio Nacional in Peru.

  • September 13, 2023 07:05
    Form guide

    Peru: D-L-W-D-L

    Brazil: W-L-W-L-D

  • September 13, 2023 06:56
    Peru starting 11

    peru.png

  • September 13, 2023 06:51
    Brazil starting 11

    brazil.png

  • September 13, 2023 06:41
    Streaming/telecast information

    When will the World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil kick-off?

    The World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil will begin at 7:30am IST at the Estadio Nacional in Peru.

    When and where can the World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil

    The World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil will not be telecast or streamed anywhere in India. However, you can get minute-by-minute live updates on the Sportstar website/app.

