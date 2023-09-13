Peru vs Brazil LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Lineups OUT! streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30am IST

Streaming/telecast information

When will the World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil kick-off?

The World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil will begin at 7:30am IST at the Estadio Nacional in Peru.

When and where can the World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil

The World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil will not be telecast or streamed anywhere in India. However, you can get minute-by-minute live updates on the Sportstar website/app.